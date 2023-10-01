Victoria Maxwell

3 Tips to Embrace Routine to Reduce Anxiety and Depression
A Personal Perspective: We've all heard it before. Routine is key to good mental health. Read on for three tips to sustain routines that boost your mood.A Personal Perspective: When hypomania comes, I don’t panic anymore. I take advantage of it without coaxing it to stay longer because that can court disaster.
3 Tips to Embrace Routine to Reduce Anxiety and Depression
A Personal Perspective: We've all heard it before. Routine is key to good mental health. Read on for three tips to sustain routines that boost your mood.
A Personal Perspective: We've all heard it before. Routine is key to good mental health. Read on for three tips to sustain routines that boost your mood.A Personal Perspective: When hypomania comes, I don’t panic anymore. I take advantage of it without coaxing it to stay longer because that can court disaster.
A Personal Perspective: When hypomania comes, I don’t panic anymore. I take advantage of it without coaxing it to stay longer because that can court disaster.
I Let a Fellow Psych Ward Patient Give Me a Haircut, Almost
A Personal Perspective: I'm in the psych ward, wearing those god-awful-hospital-sanctioned cotton pants. I’m already depressed; this doesn’t help.
A Personal Perspective: I'm in the psych ward, wearing those god-awful-hospital-sanctioned cotton pants. I’m already depressed; this doesn’t help.
A Personal Perspective: A light-hearted look at well-intentioned advice.
A Personal Perspective: A light-hearted look at well-intentioned advice.A Personal Perspective: I was talking to my therapist at 2 am. "I have a baby in my stomach. I need to get it out." But I wasn't pregnant. I was, however, psychotic.
A Personal Perspective: I was talking to my therapist at 2 am. "I have a baby in my stomach. I need to get it out." But I wasn't pregnant. I was, however, psychotic.Personal Perspective: Everyday activities help pass the time as seasonal depression makes its way out of our systems.
Personal Perspective: Everyday activities help pass the time as seasonal depression makes its way out of our systems.