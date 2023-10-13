Victoria Beckham on the expansion of her eponymous fashion brand

Victoria Beckham is the founder and creative director behind the eponymous womenswear brand that has parlayed the former singer into the luxury fashion industry. Beckham joins The Post’s Robin Givhan for a conversation about her label’s expansion into fragrance and the future of the global fashion industry.

Victoria Beckham is the founder and creative director behind the eponymous womenswear brand that has parlayed the former singer into the luxury fashion industry. Beckham joins The Post’s Robin Givhan for a conversation about her label’s expansion into fragrance and the future of the global fashion industry.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Victoria and David Beckham Dance to 'Islands in the Stream' in Netflix Series 'Beckham'Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants.

Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 12 through Oct. 15Zac Self joined the ABC 10News Digital Team in the fall of 2017 as a Digital Content Producer.

Warmer through Friday | Oct. 11, 2023It'll be sunny and a bit warmer Thursday.

Ohioans could start signing redistricting petitions soon: The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 13, 2023After completing an internship at The Plain Dealer in the summer of 2000, I was hired as a full-time staff photojournalist in 2002. Contact me at: jguntercleveland.com 216-870-0391

Girls Tennis Top 20 for Friday, Oct. 13: Key results shake up rankingsGet the latest New Jersey high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse and more at nj.com.

'Raid The Cage' premieres Friday night, Oct. 13.Actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. hosts and executive produces the action-packed new game show where strategy, teamwork and nerve are key to winning big.