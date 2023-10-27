Victor Wembanyama tracker: How to watch Spurs-Rockets, TV channel, live updates, scores, highlights

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs is introduced to the NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center on October 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. The Mavericks defeated the Spurs 126-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

While Wembanyama's first game was on national TV, you will have to take an extra step in order to watch Friday's game. If you do not live within the local broadcast area for either the Spurs or Rockets, you will need. In his second NBA regular-season game, he will face fellow heralded rookie, Amen Thompson, and the Rockets. Thompson, who was drafted fourth overall in June,Local broadcast in market or NBA League Pass

Victor Wembanyama tracker: How to watch Spurs-Rockets, TV channel, live updates, scores, highlightsVictor Wembanyama will take the court for the second time in his rookie season when the San Antonio Spurs host the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Friday. The No. 1 NBA Draft pick's debut was muted because of foul trouble Wednesday, but he did flash in the fourth quarter. Wembanyama posted nine points in the final period of the Spurs' 126-119 loss. Read more ⮕

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama's debut draws millions of TV viewers; Spurs-Clippers broadcast changeSpurs start the season with a home loss to the Mavericks. Read more ⮕

Mavericks spoil Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut, beat the Spurs 126-119 in the teams' openerLuka Doncic had 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled the NBA debut of No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, beating the San Antonio Spurs 126-119. Dallas forced two turnovers in the final minute to preserve the victory. Read more ⮕

Victor Wembanyama finishes with 15 points in debut as Spurs loseDespite his best efforts in the fourth quarter, Victor Wembanyama was on the losing end in his first NBA game Wednesday night. Read more ⮕

