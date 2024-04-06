Victor Wembanyama's Commitment to the Spurs

It would be easy for Victor Wembanyama to simply call it a season. Six months and 68 appearances into what has been one of the most sensational rookie campaigns in NBA history, nobody would blame the Spurs’ 20-year-old star for taking it easy for the next week.

After all, some might say Wembanyama’s turn for the French national team at this summer’s Olympic games in his hometown of Paris might mean more to him than whatever happens over the final five games of the Spurs’ draft lottery-bound NBA season. Anyone who believes that doesn’t know Wembanyama. “It is just my mentality,” Wembanyama said. “I made a commitment to this team. I have a responsibility towards the organization and the team and the fans. So there’s no reason to sit out.” Even if there was an inkling to take a night off, the Spurs’ next opponent would make it impossible for the ultra-competitive Wembanyama. The last time the Spurs faced Philadelphia, Joel Embiid hung 70 points around their neck

