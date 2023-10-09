Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren stage preseason showdown - ESPN

rookie typically takes a midday nap in between practices or prior to games, but Monday was different. His first NBA preseason game was around the corner. As he laid in bed, it just wasn't the same.Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, said he was filled with excitement as he played his first preseason minutes as a member of the Spurs.

Wembanyama's first points came on a putback dunk off a free throw over Holmgren. As Holmgren went to box out Wembanyama to the middle of the lane, Wembanyama stayed to his left and caught the ball on that side of the rim for a putback.

"They went at each other a couple of times and it was interesting," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said."It shows their character, their competitiveness and they did it within reason. In the second quarter, Wembanyama showed off his shooting, knocking down one triple from the top of the key on an inbounds play and another from the same spot coming off the dribble. headtopics.com

"I'm just freestyling," Wembanyama said when asked about his thought process on the play."I think it's reading, decision-making. I know that every time I penetrate, it's going to be a double-team, so I just spun away from it.

Holmgren got off to a strong start in the first quarter, finishing with 14 points and seven boards in his first eight minutes of work.According to Caesar's Sportsbook, Wembanyama and Holmgren are two of the top three favorites for rookie of the year. Wembanyama is at -190 odds while Holmgren is third at +275. headtopics.com

