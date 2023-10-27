Victims of Maine mass shooting ranged in age from 14 to 76, medical examiner says

The ages of the victims from the Maine mass shooting ranged from just 14 years old to 76, the state Medical Examiner's office confirmed Friday. Authorities say that Robert Card, 40, opened fire inside a Lewiston bowling alley and a nearby restaurant, killing 18 people. According to Maine State Police, seven people died at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley — six males and one female. Eight more people died at the nearby Schemengees Bar and Grille, all of them male.

A skilled sign-language interpreter, Seal was widely known as the ASL interpreter for Dr. Nirav Shah’s Center for Disease Control pandemic briefings, according to the Pine Tree Society. MAINE POLICE AUDIO DESCRIBES FRANTIC SHOOTING RESPONSE In a Facebook post, Pine Tree Society, a social service organization in Maine, said Seal was the director of interpreting services at the organization.

