Victims in Maine massacre identified; Shelter in place ends as manhunt continues

A woman is hugged by a man at a reunification center at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)As the manhunt for the suspect accused of killing 18 people and wounding 13 others in Lewiston, Maine enters its third day on Friday, thousands of residents who had diligently remained sheltered in place will now be able to leave their homes.

The ongoing search efforts for Card will resume Saturday with more divers and resources becoming available. He said cell phone tracking and geo-fencing efforts are also underway. Investigators are still combing through the crime scenes at the bar and bowling alley searching for evidence, which police officials said will likely continue for several more days.

Sauschuck said divers were being sent to search the waters in the Androscoggin River, which connects to the Kennebec, to search for any clues about Card. Card is facing eight murder charges and will likely ultimately face at least 18 charges as investigators identify more victims. Police said Friday they were still working to identify 10 of the people who were killed Wednesday night. headtopics.com

“You need to come outside now with nothing in your hands. Your hands in the air,” police said through a loudspeaker. The state medical examiner says the ages of the victims range from 14 to 76 and that all 18 victims have been identified.“Picked up a butcher knife and went after the gunman to try and stop him from killing other people,” Leroy Walker said. “And that’s when he shot my son to death. He tried to save some more lives, and he ended up losing his life.”

ASL interpreter Joshua Seal was playing in a cornhole tournament for deaf athletes at Schemengees when he was killed, his wife said. Seal was a familiar face to many in the state, working as one of the head interpreters for Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah during the daily COVID briefings. headtopics.com

