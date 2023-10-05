Victim identified in September fatal assault in South Seattle

On Sept. 29, just before 6:30 p.m., officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to a report of an assault near the corner of 2nd Avenue Extension and South Jackson Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old man with serious injuries. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died. According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was identified as Juan Pazcual, who died of multiple sharp force wounds.

Detectives are working to determine what happened leading up to the stabbing and have ruled the attack a homicide. If you have additional information about this incident, call the Seattle Police Homicide Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

