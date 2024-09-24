Vice President Kamala Harris Returns To Arizona After Campaign Office Shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to the state Friday, her first trip there since her packed rally in Glendale on Aug. 9📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The office is shared by staff for the Arizona Democratic Party, the Harris campaign, and Senate and House campaigns, to boost turnout for the party in November. “Overnight, several shots were fired into our Tempe Democratic Party coordinated campaign office,” McEnerney said. No one was present or injured at the office, he confirmed.Harris is returning to the state Friday, her first trip there since her packed rally in Glendale on Aug. 9.

