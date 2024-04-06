Vice President Harris' Comment on NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Brackets

Vice President Harris is an avid sports fan. In December, she made an appearance at the Celebration Bowl in support of her alma mater, Howard University. She also attended Howard's first-round NCAA men's basketball tournament game last year. But a recent comment from Harris relating to the women's tournament is under the microscope, in which she suggested that the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament introduced brackets just a couple of years ago.

Harris is believed to have been referring to the year that the NCAA women's tournament earned the March Madness branding — which was in 2022 — The New York Post reported, citing sources. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 'Do you know — OK, a bit of a history lesson — do you know that the women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022?' Harris told Spectrum News. 'Think about that, and talk about progress, ya know, better late than never, but progres

