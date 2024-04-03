Vic Micolucci to serve as advisor to JSO, build community bonds

In his new role, Vic will help build bonds between the community and JSO and will serve as an advisor to the sheriff. Sheriff Waters told Vic and News4JAX anchor Jennifer Waugh that he has had his sights set on Vic for a while. ‘Vic’s Next Chapter’ Podcast: Vic Micolucci delves into career change, memorable stories during ‘frienterview’ Waters said Vic will be a valuable member and help bridge the gap between the sheriff’s office and the community.

“He’s going to help make some really good community connections for us. I think people love him. You know people love him. I was reading all the goodbyes as he’s gonna leave, and I’m like, ‘I’m getting a winner.’ So I’m very excited.” “We’re always looking at ways to be community-focused and always improving, and I think this is just another way for us to be able to do that.” Waters said Vic will help give the sheriff’s office a voice, and help further provide transparency and connection with Jacksonville’s community

