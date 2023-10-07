Veteran Jaedon LeDee, freshman Miles Heide impress in Aztecs' basketball scrimmage

The coaches cut it short after 18 minutes, but San Diego State’s first intrasquad basketball scrimmage with referees Saturday was plenty long to illustrate the glorious offensive possibilities and vexing defensive challenges that this team possesses. The scholarship players were split, presumably evenly, into squads. The score after 18 of 20 scheduled minutes at Viejas Arena: 45-20.

“Jaedon will play both spots,” Dutcher said. “I thought he and Miles looked good together today. For a guy who hasn’t made a 3 in his career, he’s a good shooter. I’ll let him shoot them all he wants as long as they’re on balance, under control. When he makes a couple, that opens up everything because now you have to go guard him out there. It opens the floor up to attack.

