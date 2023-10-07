'Very single' Caitlyn Jenner says she'll 'never' have another romantic relationship: 'Not looking'

Caitlyn Jenner caused ‘family tension’ after revealing she and ex Kris Jenner no longer speak: reportThe former Olympian recently got candid about romance and dating, revealing that she’s currently “very single” and not looking to mingle.

“I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.” However, the reality TV alum — who has been divorced three times — insisted that she’s not lonely at all thanks to her two dogs, Bertha and Baxter, and her “very large family.”Instead of focusing on a romantic relationship, Jenner — who describes herself as “a relatively simple person” — finds fulfillment in her hobbies, including flying airplanes and playing golf.

“I raced cars for 20-odd years,” she added. “Racing cars is not the greatest way to make money or a career or business. You do it because it’s fun.”“I just enjoy good health,” she explained. “I don’t go crazy working out, but I get my exercise in all the time.”“I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life,” she told the Times. headtopics.com

“If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others … I certainly see them and we do this and that.”“I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her,” Caitlyn added. “It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.

The father of six was also previously married to Chrystie Scott from 1972 to 1981 and Linda Thompson from 1981 to 1986. headtopics.com

