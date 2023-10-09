'Very disappointed' Chuck Schumer criticizes China for not supporting Israel after Hamas attack

Journalists film Chinese President Xi Jinping, second right, and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., third left, attend a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Oct. 9, 2023.

“I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks,” said Schumer. A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday called on both sides to exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities — but made no mention of the unprecedented Hamas surprise attack early Saturday that has left more than 1,100 dead in fighting so far and thousands wounded on both sides.U.S. Sen.

In the ministry statement, China also said that establishing an independent state of Palestine is the fundamental way to resolve the issue. “The recurrence of the conflict shows once again that the protracted standstill of the peace process cannot go on,” the statement said, adding that the international community needs to act with greater urgency and facilitate the sumption of peace talks.Visiting U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. headtopics.com

In recent years, it has stepped up its involvement in the Middle East, assisting in the restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran and welcoming Syrian President Bashar Assad on a visit to China.

“I was very disappointed to be honest by the Foreign Ministry statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these troubled times,” Schumer said near the end of his remark to Xi.Visiting U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks during a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing, on Oct. 9, 2023. headtopics.com

