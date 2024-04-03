Verve Therapeutics Pauses Gene-Editing Trial Due to Side Effects

The experimental biotech startup Verve Therapeutics has paused the first phase of a buzzy human gene-editing trial due to strange side effects in a patient. The trial, dubbed the 'Heart-1' trial, aims to use gene editing to reduce heart-attack-causing cholesterol in patients with familial hypercholesterolemia. Verve's proposed solution is to inject 'VERVE-101,' a serum designed to genetically alter the cholesterol-managing PCSK9 gene and lower fatty LDL molecules.

However, a patient enrolled in the trial passed away from a heart attack last year

