Verstappen's third Formula One title caps a dominant season for Dutch driver and Red Bull

It has been a season of record dominance for Verstappen and Red Bull. Sergio Perez seemed capable of challenging his teammate early in the season, but a series of mistakes in qualifying left him well adrift before Verstappen secured the title in Qatar on Saturday.

in Bahrain. Red Bull had the fastest car in 2022, which had seen a revolution in car design after F1 reintroduced ground-effect aerodynamics, and retained that advantage into 2023. The opening race of the season at the Sakhir circuit was ain April, meaning he and Verstappen had two wins each from the first four races, though Verstappen retained a narrow standings lead.

Max Verstappen crowned Formula One world championMax Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion for the third successive year, securing his title in the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.

Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint (10/7/23) - Stream the Formula One Game - Watch ESPNStream the Formula One game Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint live from ESPN+ on Watch ESPN. Live stream on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

On verge of Formula 1 title, Verstappen's fastest in practice for Qatar Grand PrixMax Verstappen was fastest in the only practice session for the Qatar Grand Prix ahead of qualifying. The Red Bull driver was .334 seconds faster than Carlos Sainz Jr. and .481 seconds faster than the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez was fifth fastest and .588 off the pace. Verstappen can secure the title Saturday in the sprint race. Perez is the only driver who can mathematically win the crown other than Verstappen.

Formula 1: Max Verstappen moves closer to inevitable 3rd consecutive title with Qatar Grand Prix poleMax Verstappen inched closer to his inevitable 2023 Formula 1 world championship by grabbing the pole for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix while teammate Sergio Perez qualified 13th.

Max Verstappen clinches 3rd straight Formula 1 title during Qatar Grand Prix sprint raceMax Verstappen is the 2023 Formula 1 champion.