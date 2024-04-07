Verstappen Leads Leclerc in Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.

Red Bull Max Verstappen Netherlands Ferrari Charles Leclerc Monaco Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Circuit Formula One

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japanese Grand Prix 2024 Livestream: How to Watch the Formula 1 Race Online This WeekendF1 heads to Suzuka for the fourth round of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix. Here's how to watch the race.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix preview: Will Red Bull dominance return?All eyes will be on Max Verstappen to see if he can bounce back from his previous race where he was forced to retire.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »

Carlos Sainz wins F1 Australian Grand Prix after early exit for Max Verstappen with engine fireFerrari's Carlos Sainz ended Red Bull's Formula 1 winning streak Sunday when the Spaniard took advantage of Max Verstappen's early exit to win the Australian Grand Prix just two weeks after missing the previous race in Saudi Arabia due to an emergency appendectomy.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Carlos Sainz Breaks Verstappen's Win Streak For Second Time, Claims Victory in Australian Grand PrixAfter Max Verstappen retired early from the Australian GP Sunday morning, Ferrari was in the best place to capitalize, leading to a 1-2 for Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Ferrari moves within four points of Red Bull in the Constructors championship.

Source: RoadandTrack - 🏆 577. / 51 Read more »

Carlos Sainz Jr. Ends Verstappen's Winning Streak at Australian Grand PrixCarlos Sainz Jr. wins the Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen's early retirement. Sainz takes control of the race and finishes ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc. Ferrari achieves their first 1-2 result since the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Carlos Sainz wins Australian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen retires from raceCarlos Sainz claimed an impressive victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, breaking Max Verstappen’s dominant grip over this F1 season as the Red Bull driver was forced to retire from the race.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »