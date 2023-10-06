Vermont ‘suspicious’ trail death near Castleton campus ruled a homicide, victim had gunshot wound to the head

Authorities have identified the Vermont woman who was the victim of a 'suspicious death' Thursday on a popular trail. The Vermont State Police said identified the victim as 77-year-old Honoree Fleming of Castleton, Vermont. She died from a gunshot wound to the head and her cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

'Campus members should monitor their email for updates and information about counseling resources available to them.' Vermont State Police responded to Rail Trail near 1587 South St. in Castleton at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call reporting a dead woman in the area. Upon arrival, troopers located the woman and pronounced her dead at the scene.

