Vermont State Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in ‘suspicious death’ of woman on trail

Authorities in Vermont are searching for an 'armed and dangerous' suspect in connection with the 'suspicious death' of a woman on a popular trail on Thursday. Vermont State Police responded to the Rail Trail near 1587 South St. in Castleton at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call reporting a dead woman in the area.

'As the search continues for a suspect, please make phone calls to friends and family in the area to check in on them,' the town wrote in a post. 'If going into buildings or outbuildings that are not/have not been locked, use the buddy system, meaning have another person with you, and have a cell phone with you whenever possible.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Mexican National Armed with Shotgun Arrested in Vermont near Canadian Border, Say FedsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Police officer serving search warrant fatally shoots armed northern Michigan womanAuthorities say a police officer has shot and killed an armed northern Michigan woman while executing a search warrant. Michigan State Police say the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force Emergency Response Team was executing a search warrant for the arrest of a 41-year-old Lake City woman in Norwich Township when members of the team were confronted by the woman Thursday afternoon. Authorities have not released the woman's name, the type of weapon she had or why she was being investigated. The Missaukee County and Grand Traverse County sheriffs asked the state police investigate the shooting.

Wisconsin Capitol armed man sought Evers, police allegeWisconsin State Capitol Police allege Joshua Pleasnick of Madison was carrying a gun and seeking Gov. Tony Evers. They say they arrested him, then he bailed out and returned with an 'AK style' rifle, only to be arrested again.

Two men arrested after alleged armed carjackings in Thornton, police sayÓscar A. Contreras is a Murrow-nominated journalist who has been writing for the E.W. Scripps Company since January 2014.

Chicago police warn of string of armed carjackings and robberies on West SideIn a span of about 90 minutes, masked men armed with handguns and rifles carjacked a white BMW X2, used that car to rob two people at gunpoint, and then carjacked another vehicle.