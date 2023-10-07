Verlander pinta de blanco a Mellizos; Álvarez y Altuve dan triunfo a Astros

El venezolano José Altuve conectó un jonrón en el primer turno del encuentro y Álvarez totalizó tres impulsadas por Houston, campeón defensor de la Serie Mundial, que logró su décimo triunfo consecutivo en juegos que ponen en marcha alguna serie divisional.

El toletero se convirtió en el primer zurdo en conectar un cuadrangular ante Thielbar en la campaña. Encontró un lanzamiento de poca velocidad y lo envió pegado al poste de foul del jardín derecho, para ampliar la delantera de Houston. El dominicano Bryan Abreu sacó cuatro outs, tres por la vía del ponche.

Verlander holds Twins scoreless, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros to 6-4 victory in ALDS openerJustin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their AL Division Series opener. Jose Altuve hit a leadoff home run and Alvarez had three RBIs as the defending World Series champions earned their 10th straight victory in Game 1 of a Division Series. Verlander settled in after a shaky start and the Astros built a 5-0 lead through six innings with big swings from Altuve and Alvarez. Jorge Polanco an

Verlander holds Twins scoreless, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros to 6-4 victory in ALDS openerJustin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their AL Division Series opener.

Astros' Justin Verlander enters 10th postseason with less heat, same fireThe Astros reacquired Justin Verlander for the playoffs. But he's had to evolve in his age-40 season and is curious himself how he'll fare this October amid a 'tough year.'

Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros - October 07, 2023Astros (Verlander) welcome Twins (Ober) in first game of ALDS

Houston Astros ALDS Game 1: Astros win 6-4 against Minnesota TwinsThe Houston Astros have taken a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series after winning Game 1 against the Minnesota Twins!

Twins to start Bailey Ober against Astros in Game 1 of ALDS - ESPNThe Twins will start righty Bailey Ober in Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Saturday against the Astros, who will start Justin Verlander.