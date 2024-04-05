Verizon Offers Free Smart Home Gift to New 5G Home Internet Subscribers

Verizon is offering a complimentary Blink Outdoor 4 two-camera system and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt camera to all new 5G Home Internet and Small Business Internet subscribers for a limited time. Customers need to open a qualifying new line of service and register for a redemption code within 30 days.

The code will be validated after 60 days of service, allowing customers to order the freebies on Amazon.

Verizon 5G Home Internet Smart Home Gift Blink Outdoor 4 Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera

