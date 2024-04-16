Verizon customers have limited time to claim portion of $100 million settlement

Eligible current and former Verizon customers have just a short amount of time left to claim a portion of the $100 million settlement the wireless carrier reached in a case over administrative charges .Claims must be sent online or by mail before the filing window closes late Monday. For the online option, the designated portal to request a payment will close at 11:59 p.m. PT, the settlement administration website said.

In the lawsuit, it claimed the company "falsely advertis its wireless services at lower monthly rates than it actually charges customers by not disclosing, and not including in the advertised price" the monthly administrative charge that it "imposes each month on every line purchased by its post-paid wireless service customers."The settlement did not include an admission of wrongdoing or liability from Verizon.

Verizon Settlement Customers Administrative Charges Claim

