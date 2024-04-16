Verizon customers eligible for $100 million settlement

The payout is at least $15 and might be more depending on how long the customer used Verizon .Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment$100 million settlement from a class-action lawsuitEarlier this year, the wireless carrier sent an email or postcard to eligible customers alerting them to file a claim by April 15 to receive up to $100, which is the result of the lawsuit accusing Verizon of charging fees that were "unfair and not adequately disclosed.

Verizon has denied the claims and said in a previous statement that it "clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer admin charge multiple times during the sales transaction, as well as in its marketing, contracts and billing."

Verizon Settlement Class Action Lawsuit Fees

