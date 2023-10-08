Verified accounts spread fake news release about a Biden $8 billion aid package to Israel

A doctored White House press release posted online falsely claimed that the Biden administration had authorized $8 billion in emergency aid to Israel on Saturday. The fact that it was faked didn't stop it from being posted across the internet and rising to the top of Google search results.

Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter has scaled back its operations which would have attempted to moderate misinformation on the platform. As the fake release spread on X, it was reposted to other social media websites like TikTok, but on a much smaller scale. X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more:

NBCNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Trump: 'Biden Betrayed Israel'; 'I Predicted War in Israel' After $6B HandoutFormer President Donald Trump lamented that he predicted the Hamas terror attacks on Israel back on Sept. 11 when President Joe Biden gave Iran $6 billion in cash to help fund its anti-Israel proxies in the Middle East.

Biden warns Israel's enemies against taking advantage of fighting in Israel, GazaHis warning underscores the concern in the White House and in Israel about the possibility of the war broadening to other fronts.

Biden warns Israel's enemies against taking advantage of fighting in Israel, GazaBarak Ravid is a political reporter for Axios covering foreign policy and the 2024 election. He also writes for Walla News in Israel and is the author of 'Trump's Peace.'

Videos show how Hamas achieved its unprecedented surprise attack on IsraelMilitants entered Israel at half a dozen locations, videos verified by The Post show.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.