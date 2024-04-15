Venus Aerospace Successfully Tests Drone with Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine

Venus Aerospace has completed the inaugural test flight of a drone fitted with its" rotating detonation rocket engine " — accelerating it to just under the speed of sound. The company wants to one day build superfast commercial jets using this new type of engine.

The drone flew 10 miles at Mach 0.9 — over 680 miles per hour — using 80% of the RDRE’s available thrust. The successful flight proved the viability of RDRE and the associated onboard flight systems. Three weeks earlier, Venus Aerospace demonstrated the viability of its RDRE technology with a long-duration test burn — during which engineers showed their engine worked for the duration of this test flight.

See moreRather than using a continuous burn like most rocket engines, RDRE operates by a detonation wave continuously rotating around an annulus, or ring-shaped, chamber. The fuel, hydrogen peroxide, is injected into the annulus and the repeated detonations become self-sustaining after the initial ignition. In the RDRE test flight, the annulus was approximately 12 inches in diameter and produced 1,200 pounds of thrust.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter nowGet the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.

Venus Aerospace Drone Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine RDRE Test Flight Superfast Commercial Jets Engine Technology

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveScience / 🏆 538. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US tests supersonic drone with hypersonic future to challenge ChinaVenus Aerospace has successfully tested its revolutionary rotating detonation engine that promises Mach 5+ travel.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Hiring booms at SpaceX and Blue Origin making it hard for NASA to attract aerospace talentBut helping SpaceX or Blue Origin build towering rockets, orbiting labs or moon landers can also mean serving at the whims of mercurial billionaire executives.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

UA-led OSIRIS-REx team awarded 'greatest achievement in aerospace and astronautics in America'Mikenzie Hammel joined the KGUN 9 team in the summer of 2023 as a multimedia reporter. She graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »

Aerospace Corp. to invest $100 million in El Segundo campus, moves headquarters to Washington, D.C., areaAerospace Corp., a federally funded R&D lab that supports the space industry, moved its headquarters to Chantilly, Va., but doubled down on its El Segundo campus with an announced $100-million investment.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Make Beautiful Things: The Aesthetic Drive Behind Rocket Lab’s Rise in AerospaceRocket Lab CEO Peter Beck has some unique approaches to innovation—and they seem to be working.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Annual Space Symposium kicks off Monday in Colorado Springs, works to grow aerospace workforceDevan Karp is a Multimedia Journalist for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »