Venus Aerospace Successfully Tests Drone with Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine

Venus Aerospace has completed the inaugural test flight of a drone fitted with its" rotating detonation rocket engine " — accelerating it to just under the speed of sound. The company wants to one day build superfast commercial jets using this new type of engine.
The drone flew 10 miles at Mach 0.9 — over 680 miles per hour — using 80% of the RDRE’s available thrust. The successful flight proved the viability of RDRE and the associated onboard flight systems. Three weeks earlier, Venus Aerospace demonstrated the viability of its RDRE technology with a long-duration test burn — during which engineers showed their engine worked for the duration of this test flight.
See moreRather than using a continuous burn like most rocket engines, RDRE operates by a detonation wave continuously rotating around an annulus, or ring-shaped, chamber. The fuel, hydrogen peroxide, is injected into the annulus and the repeated detonations become self-sustaining after the initial ignition. In the RDRE test flight, the annulus was approximately 12 inches in diameter and produced 1,200 pounds of thrust.
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter nowGet the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Venus Aerospace Drone Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine RDRE Test Flight Superfast Commercial Jets Engine Technology
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »
Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »
Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »