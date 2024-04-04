Venezuelan illegal immigrants previously apprehended at the border found with drugs and guns in NYC home

The eight Venezuelan illegal immigrant squatters arrested last week after they were found in a New York City home with drugs and guns were previously apprehended at the southern border and released into the U.S., with one suspected of murder, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed Wednesday. Immigration authorities arrested three of the squatters again on Wednesday, and lodged detainer requests for four others being held in local custody, ICE told Fox News.
One remains on the loose. New York police busted the migrants on March 27 after authorities were called to a Bronx apartment following a report of a person displaying a gun, police said. READ MORE OF FOX NEWS' COVERAGE OF THE BORDER CRISIS When police arrived, they found a man pointing a gun at someone in the driveway of the apartment at 3259 Hull Ave., NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told the New York Pos
