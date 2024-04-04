Venezuela n President Nicolás Maduro 's move to sign into law the results of a recent referendum laying claim to two-thirds of Guyana triggered fierce condemnation Thursday from the neighboring South American country's government. The text of the law was not immediately made public.

Even so, Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs vowed not to yield any land to Venezuela and called the move targeting Guyana’s western Essequibo region an “egregious violation of the most fundamental principles of international law.” In early December, Maduro held a referendum to claim sovereignty over the oil- and mineral-rich region that represents two-thirds of Guyana, arguing it was stolen when the border was drawn more than a century ago. On Wednesday, Maduro held a signing ceremony recalling the referendum as a “stellar and historic momen

Venezuela Approves Law to Create a State out of Most of Guyana

Venezuela Approves Law to Annex Contested Territory from GuyanaVenezuela's socialist regime has passed a law to formally create a new state out of two-thirds of Guyana, annexing the historically contested Essequibo territory. The law establishes the creation of a new state for Venezuela that will include the Essequibo region, currently administered by Guyana. The regime plans to grant Venezuelan identity documents to the region's indigenous inhabitants, issue licenses for resource exploitation, and establish authorities to administer the territory. Despite evidence of low voter turnout, the regime claims over ten million votes were cast in favor of the annexation referendum.

Guyana condemns Venezuela for signing into law a referendum approving annexation of disputed regionVenezuela has signed into law the results of a recent referendum that lays claim over two-thirds of Guyana. The move triggered a strong response from the neighboring South American country whose government condemned the move on Thursday.

Guyana condemns Venezuela for signing into law a referendum approving annexation of disputed regionVenezuela has signed into law the results of a recent referendum that lays claim over two-thirds of Guyana

Venezuela: Maduro promulga ley para la defensa del territorio del Esequibo que se disputa con GuyanaEl presidente Nicolás Maduro promulgó el miércoles una ley para la creación del estado Esequibo como parte de Venezuela, tras el referéndum celebrado el pasado diciembre para anexar al país el territorio rico en minerales y petróleo que está en disputa con Guyana.

