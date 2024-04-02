Velma Series to Return with Season 2

The series is scheduled to make its return on April 25. This comes after over a year since the comedy had wrapped up its 10-episode first season, which received negative reviews from fans and critics. Despite the poor critical performance, the series still managed to earn high viewership ratings due to the negative attention.Velma is executive produced by showrunner Charlie Grandy, Kaling, Howard Klein, and Sam Register.

Season 1 features the voices of Kaling as the titular character, Constance Wu as Daphne, Sam Richardson as Shaggy, and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Additional cast includes Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and mor

