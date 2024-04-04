Vehicle Theft Incident at Antioch Medical Center

The incident happened just before 1:15 p.m. at the medical center, located at 4501 Sand Creek Road, Antioch police Acting Capt. Desmond Bittner said in a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the victim had confronted several suspects in the process of stealing his vehicle, Bittner said. One of them, Bittner added, confronted the victim, making him fear for his safety.

Bittner said the suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicle, which was later found in a nearby neighborhood. After obtaining several leads, officers turned the investigation over to the police department’s investigations burea

