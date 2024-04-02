Vehicle Found on Fire in Canal, One Person Dead

Officers were called to the area of 55th Avenue and Osborn Road at 6:40 a.m. where they found a vehicle on fire in the canal. Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a person dead inside. The Phoenix Police Dive Team responded to help get the car out of the canal.

Homicide detectives are handling the incident. Police ask that anyone with information leave a tip through Silent Witness. No other details were released.

