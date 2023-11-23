Vehicle Explosion at U.S.-Canada Border Crossing in Niagara Falls

A vehicle speeding toward a U.S.-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, killing two people and prompting the closing of multiple border crossings for hours. Authorities weren’t sure what spurred the wreck but said there were no signs it was a terror attack.

The FBI's Buffalo office said late Wednesday that it had concluded its investigation: "A search of the scene revealed no explosive materials, and no terrorism nexus was identified," it said in a statement. "The matter has been turned over to the Niagara Falls Police Department as a traffic investigation." Much remained unclear about the incident at the Rainbow Bridge, which prompted concerns on both sides of the border as the U.S. headed into the Thanksgiving holiday. Both U.S. and Canadian officials said the bridge was closed for several hours, causing traffic backups on both sides. The bridge connects Niagara Falls, New York, and Niagara Falls, Ontario, and is a major crossing for tourists and commercial traffic. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, which operates the bridge, said it was closed in both directions for about four hours. It reopened around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The commission said the vehicle was traveling from the U.S. to Canada when it crashed and caught fire. The driver and a passenger were killed. No other injuries were reported. The commission said the vehicle was not carrying any hazardous materials. The bridge commission said it was working with law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident. The bridge is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Buffalo and is used by thousands of vehicles daily. It opened in 1941 and was rebuilt in 2001. The bridge is named for the colorful lighting that illuminates it at night. The Rainbow Bridge is one of four international bridges that connect the U.S. and Canada in the Niagara Falls area. The Peace Bridge, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) downriver, is the busiest. The Whirlpool Bridge and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge are also nearby. The Rainbow Bridge carries cars, trucks, pedestrians, bicycles and commercial traffic. It is a popular spot for tourists who walk across the bridge to take in views of the falls. The bridge is also a key crossing for commercial trucks that haul goods between the two countries





