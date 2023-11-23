Vehicle Crashes and Explodes at U.S.-Canada Bridge Checkpoint in Niagara Falls

A vehicle speeding toward a U.S.-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, killing two people and prompting the closing of multiple border crossings for hours. Authorities weren't sure what spurred the wreck but said there were no signs it was a terror attack. Much remained unclear about the incident at the Rainbow Bridge, which stirred concerns on both sides of the border as the U.S. headed into the Thanksgiving holiday. Both U.S.

President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were briefed soon afterward, and Trudeau excused himself from Question Period in the House of Commons to get further information, saying officials were "taking this extraordinarily seriously." A few hours later, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and western New York's U.S. attorney, Trini Ross, both sought to ease fears, while cautioning that the investigation was in the early stages.Footage from the scene shows smoke filling the air close to the Rainbow Bridge on the U.S. side of the bridge. Courtesy Jose V via Storyfu





