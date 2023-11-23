Vehicle Crash and Explosion at Niagara Falls Checkpoint

A vehicle speeding toward a U.S.-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls, killing two people. The incident prompted the closing of multiple border crossings for hours. Authorities determined it was not a terror attack.





Vehicle Crashes and Explodes at U.S.-Canada Bridge Checkpoint in Niagara FallsA vehicle speeding toward a U.S.-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, killing two people and prompting the closing of multiple border crossings for hours. Authorities weren't sure what spurred the wreck but said there were no signs it was a terror attack. Much remained unclear about the incident at the Rainbow Bridge, which stirred concerns on both sides of the border as the U.S. headed into the Thanksgiving holiday.

