Vegas police arrest man linked to Tupac Shakur's murder in 1996 drive-by shooting, AP sources say

Las Vegas police arrest man linked to Tupac Shakur's killing, AP sources say. The long-awaited break comes in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.

Duane"Keffe D" Davis was arrested early Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest. They were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an expected indictment later Friday.

Davis has been known to investigators and has also admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir,"Compton Street Legend," that he was in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted during the September 1996 drive-by shooting.

The arrest comes two months after Las Vegas police raided his wife's home in Henderson on July17. Documents said police were looking for items"concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur." Police reported collecting multiple computers, a cellphone and hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .

