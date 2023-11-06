Vauxhall VXR8 GTS: used car buying guide

Ford did not have a monopoly on performance cars for the masses - its great rival often went above and beyond too. We need to kick off with a Vauxhall-badged Holden. But we have. In fact, this VXR8 GTS isn’t the only one here - we couldn’t resist. The Aussie connection is such a perfect point of difference.
By the end of the VXR8’s time in the UK, it had evolved into a very serious sports saloon, gaining forced induction, magnetic dampers, torque vectoring by braking and a Driver Preference Dial to adjust steering, sound, suspension, throttle response and so on. All while managing to retain the easygoing, roguish charm of the original 2008 model. Despite inevitable price rises, the GTS remained conspicuously good value too: here was a 585hp, M5-sized car for the price of an M3, just £54,999 in 2013. This 2015 automatic wears its 46,000 miles well; look elsewhere for the very best in exterior style and interior ambience, but that was never the point. The ‘R8s were stonkingly fast, sounded great, and drove really well - more than good enough for a hallowed place here
