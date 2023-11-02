Vauxhall to launch entry-level, urban focused EV priced at £22,000

Parent company Stellantis has a range of platforms, including the forthcoming STLA Small architecture, which will replace the E-CMP platform used by the current Corsa Electric, along with the Peugeot e-208. The STLA Small architecture is designed to accommodate cars ranging from the A-segment to the C-segment, with batteries of between 37kWh and 82kWh. It will also allow for a range of motors and power outputs, starting from around 94bhp – ideal for a small city car.

