Vasser Sullivan set to claim 1st major motorsports title. Team still eyeing return to IndyCar

IMSA sports car team Vasser-Sullivan Racing owners, Jimmy Vasser, left, and James Sullivan pose by their Number 14 car at Road Atlanta, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Braselton, Ga.
But the race didn’t go as planned, Ben Barnicoat went off course during the race, and the car finished fourth. Team owners Jimmy Vasser and James “Sulli” Sullivan think it might have saved the season. “We no longer need extraordinary. We are no longer shooting to kill. We are waking up like someone is trying to take it away from us, so race accordingly, which is a very measured and disciplined way to approach racing. It’s the first time Jimmy and I had ever been in this position, and controlling a championship is not at all glamorous.
Lexus tried a handful of alignments before Vasser and Sullivan came aboard in 2019. They took full control of the program ahead of the 2021 season — they left IndyCar, where they’d won the 2013 Indianapolis 500 with Tony Kanaan, at the end of that season — and have been immersed in the sports car series since. headtopics.com
“With Jimmy and Sulli, it was just different. They came to work right away, it wasn’t a hobby for them. It was a passion,” said Jeff Bal, senior manager of Lexus Motorsports. “They want to win and want to establish themselves and be part of the heritage.
“Before 2021 I remember the feeling that we were headed in the right direction,” Hawksworth said. “We were hiring good people, we were based in Charlotte and there’s a lot of talent there, so things were feeling really positive. headtopics.com