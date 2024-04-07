Varlamov's shutout leads Islanders to crucial win over Predators

Semyon Varlamov had a season-high 41 saves for his third shutout of the season, and the New York Islanders beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 Saturday night, getting a crucial win in their playoff push . Noah Dobson and Kyle Palmieri scored as the Islanders won their fourth straight to take a two-point lead over both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh for third place in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins hold the second wild card while the Flyers are out of a playoff position.

New York and Pittsburgh have five games remaining, one more than Philadelphia. 'Some pucks I see, some pucks I didn't,' Varlamov said. 'Couple of times I thought I got lucky. Luck was definitely on my side today, which is good, I'll take that any day.' The 35-year-old Varlamov, who started four of the last six games, got his 41st career shutout and first since Nov. 2 against Washington. 'The crowd was going crazy,' Varlamov said. 'It was a playoff atmospher

Varlamov Shutout Islanders Predators Win Playoff Push

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Varlamov's Shutout Leads Islanders to 2-0 Win Over PredatorsSemyon Varlamov had a season-high 41 saves for his third shutout of the season, and the New York Islanders beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 Saturday night, getting a crucial win in their playoff push.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Varlamov has season-high 40 saves for third shutout of season as Isles beat PredatorsSemyon Varlamov had a season-high 40 saves for his third shutout of the season, and the New York Islanders beat the Nashville Predators 2-0, getting a crucial win in their playoff push.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Islanders vs. Predators prediction: NHL odds, picks, bets for SaturdayThe New York Islanders have been punching above their weight class as of late.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Islanders keep playoff hopes alive with win over PanthersSemyon Varlamov made 27 saves and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period to help lift the New York Islanders past the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Islanders keep playoff hopes alive with 3-2 win over PanthersSemyon Varlamov made 27 saves and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period to help lift the New York Islanders past the Florida Panthers 3-2. Ryan Pulock and Mathew Barzal also scored and Casey Cizikas had two assists for New York, which had lost six of its last seven.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild Line MovementNashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »