Varlamov's Shutout Leads Islanders to 2-0 Win Over Predators

Semyon Varlamov made 41 saves for his third shutout of the season as the New York Islanders defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0. Noah Dobson and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders, who are now in third place in the Eastern Conference.

The win puts them two points ahead of both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in the playoff race.

Semyon Varlamov New York Islanders Nashville Predators NHL Shutout Playoff Push

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



amNewYork / 🏆 336. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Varlamov has season-high 40 saves for third shutout of season as Isles beat PredatorsSemyon Varlamov had a season-high 40 saves for his third shutout of the season, and the New York Islanders beat the Nashville Predators 2-0, getting a crucial win in their playoff push.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Rittich gets 2nd shutout of season, Kings snap Islanders 6-game winning streak 3-0David Rittich stopped 26 shots for his sixth career shutout, Adrian Kempe reached the 20-goal mark for the third straight season and the Los Angeles Kings snapped the New York Islanders six-game winning streak, 3-0 on Monday night.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Rittich gets 2nd shutout of season, Kings snap Islanders 6-game winning streak 3-0LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Rittich stopped 26 shots for his sixth career shutout, Adrian Kempe reached the 20-goal mark for the third straight season and the

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Rittich gets shutout, as Kings snap Islanders 6-game win streakIt was the Kings' fifth shutout this season and the second for Rittich, who was making his first start since Feb. 26.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Islanders vs. Predators prediction: NHL odds, picks, bets for SaturdayThe New York Islanders have been punching above their weight class as of late.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Pyotr Kochetkov makes 26 saves for 4th shutout of the season, Hurricanes beat Canadiens 3-0Pyotr Kochetkov made 26 saves for his fourth shutout of the season to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Saturday night. Jordan Staal opened the scoring with a short-handed goal midway through the second period, Sebastian Aho connected on a power play early in the third and Seth Jarvis iced it with an empty-netter.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »