Various Updates and Opportunities in D.C.

Volunteer shifts are available for the weekend of April 13-14, with a particular need for Saturday evening. No special skills required. A rare U.S. spec BMW 2000, predecessor to the 5 series, is spotted.

Dinah the dog waits for her blanket before sleeping. Well-Paid Maids is recognized as the only certified living-wage cleaning company in D.C.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Volunteer firefighters react to state's stipend program to support volunteer fire serviceSome volunteer firefighters across New York state may be eligible for stipends after completing certain training courses on or after August 31, 2023.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Community meetings in the San Fernando Valley, March 25-April 1Find a book club, neighborhood council board meeting, a veterans group plus charity and volunteer opportunities.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Exploring Various Opinions on AI in the Crypto & Blockchain SpaceDiscussion with different builders in the blockchain space and seeing their opinions on AI in the industry.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Program Aims to Give Students a Leg Up on Their Future CareersTwo Carroll Senior High School students, Dhruvi Gari and Jiya Sharma, founded the Career Connection Summit to provide networking opportunities for students in various fields. The program aims to give students a head start on their future careers by offering educational and network opportunities. Gari and Sharma realized the importance of equal opportunities for all students to explore and advance in their chosen careers.

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »

New Brockton Elementary GEMS and others showcase various STEM projectsThe girls used jalapeno pepper plants and used materials from their classroom. They also coded devices and micro bits to self-water depending on the soil moisture.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Anxiety Symptoms, Psychological Projections, and Gender Nonconformity: Exploring Various Psychological TopicsThis article discusses the increasing anxiety symptoms and their age distribution, the impact of social media on anxiety, psychological projections in relationships, the effectiveness of in-school DBT skills training programs, the dark side of being generous, different approaches to dealing with emotions in psychotherapies, the influence of self-centered people in relationships, the effects of role-reversed relationships on children, and how to handle a child's gender nonconformity or dysphoria.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »