The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

But the tone of Liverpool’s statement on Sunday revealed the club’s frustration after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Darren England failed to award Diaz’ goal, despite replays clearly showing the forward was onside.

Spain’s women’s team players Putellas, Rodríguez and Paredes appear before judge in Rubiales probe The PGMOL later acknowledged the mistake was a case of “significant human error” and England and his assistant Dan Cook were stood down from further duty over the weekend.

“It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined,” Liverpool said. “We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.” headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

‘Significant human error’ proves costly for Liverpool in extraordinary Premier League matchWith Liverpool reduced to 10 men and the score at 0-0 in the first half of the English Premier League match against Tottenham, forward Luis Díaz converted a Mohamed Salah through ball to give his team an unlikely lead. Or so Liverpool and everyone watching thought.

Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch English Premier League onlineArsenal faces AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League match on Saturday, September 30, 2023 (9/30/23) at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United FREE LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch English Premier League onlineCrystal Palace faces Manchester United in a Premier League match on Saturday, September 30, 2023 (9/30/23) at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

Manchester City vs. Wolves LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch English Premier League onlineManchester City faces Wolverhampton in a Premier League match on Saturday, September 30, 2023 (9/30/23) at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.Fans can watch the match on Peacock TV.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur FREE LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch English Premier League onlineLiverpool faces Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League match on Saturday, September 30, 2023 (9/30/23) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Sheffield United's search for a win in Premier League continues after losing to West HamNewly promoted Sheffield United’s search for a win in the Premier League continues after it lost 2-0 at West Ham. Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek scored for the Hammers.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp watches his players warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Sept 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)Players of Tottenham celebrate after Liverpool’s Joel Matip scored an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Tottenham won 2-1. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez leaves the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Tottenham won 2-1. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp watches his players warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Sept 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp watches his players warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Sept 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)Players of Tottenham celebrate after Liverpool’s Joel Matip scored an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)Players of Tottenham celebrate after Liverpool’s Joel Matip scored an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Tottenham won 2-1. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Tottenham won 2-1. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez leaves the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Tottenham won 2-1. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez leaves the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Tottenham won 2-1. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)on Saturday resulted in the Merseyside club issuing a statement, saying it would “explore the range of options available given the clear need for escalation and resolution.”

It is not clear what those “options” are and The Associated Press has contacted Liverpool and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the referees’ governing body, for clarification.

But the tone of Liverpool’s statement on Sunday revealed the club’s frustration after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Darren England failed to award Diaz’ goal, despite replays clearly showing the forward was onside.

Man United defender Lisandro Martinez to have a second operation on his injured right foot

Spain’s women’s team players Putellas, Rodríguez and Paredes appear before judge in Rubiales probe

Bayern Munich looking for consistency before visit to Copenhagen in Champions League

The PGMOL later acknowledged the mistake was a case of “significant human error” and England and his assistant Dan Cook were stood down from further duty over the weekend.

Diaz’s goal would have put Liverpool 1-0 up against Tottenham and a win would have seen Jurgen Klopp’s team move to the top of the standings, above defending champions Manchester City.

“It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined,” Liverpool said. “We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.”

VAR was introduced to the Premier League at the start of the 2019-20 season after a long-standing debate over the use of video replays.

But while the technology allows officials to review incidents frame by frame on a TV monitor, the potential for human error still remains.

Last season VAR failed to rule out an Ivan Toney goal against Arsenal, which earned Brentford a 1-1 draw and cost the Gunners the chance to go seven points clear at the top.

“It wasn’t human error, it was not understanding your job,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said at the time and his team ended the season five points behind Man City in second place.

Earlier this season Wolverhampton was denied a clear penalty against Manchester United when Andre Onana crashed into Sasa Kalajdzic in stoppage time at Old Trafford.

Wolverhampton manager Gary O’Neil said he received an apology from the PGMOL.

Apologies, however, do not make up for costly errors.

“We will not get points for it so it doesn’t help,” Klopp said Saturday. “Nobody expects 100% right decisions on-field, but we all thought when VAR comes in that it might make things easier.”