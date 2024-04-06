Vaping Additives Can Harm Lung Function, Study Finds

Research from Concordia University has revealed how vaping additives, particularly tocopherol (vitamin E), can harm lung function , contributing to a condition known as EVALI . The study used advanced techniques to demonstrate how these substances interfere with the lung’s surfactant, essential for breathing.

This is particularly concerning for young people, who are more likely to vape, emphasizing the need for informed decisions regarding health and regulatory oversight.

