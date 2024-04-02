Vanguard, State Street and BlackRock Key Votes at Disney Shareholder Meeting

Vanguard, State Street and BlackRock are the largest investors at Disney, making them key votes to court as Wednesday's shareholder meeting nears. Those three funds control 16% of Disney shares, while other institutional holders control another 51%., largely because the top three institutional shareholders voted against his slate. Nearly a decade later, those same institutional investors — Vanguard, Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know.

Sign up for the weeklyand Norway's sovereign wealth fund, both smaller shareholders but well-known names, have confirmed to CNBC they're also backing the current management.Trian already has fighters in its corner. Former Marvel chairman Ike Perlmutter has entrusted Peltz with his 33 million Disney shares, the bulk of the activist's 1.8% stake. New York City's retirement fund, Neuberger Berman, and the California pension plan (CalPERS) said they support the activis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disney board seat for Nelson Peltz hinges on Vanguard, State Street, institutional investorsThe Disney proxy fight pits Trian Partners’ Nelson Peltz against the board and CEO Bob Iger.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Disney board seat for Nelson Peltz hinges on Vanguard, State Street, institutional investorsThe Disney proxy fight pits Trian Partners’ Nelson Peltz against the board and CEO Bob Iger.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

March Madness First four predictions: Colorado vs. Boise State, Grambling State vs. Montana StateHowie Kussoy makes his predictions for Colorado vs. Boise State and Grambling State vs. Montana State.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Disney's Divisive 2023 Animated Movie Gets Disney+ Streaming Release DateWish is coming to Disney Plus.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

New Disney Plus logo: Disney unveils its new streaming brandingTo coincide with the launch of Hulu on Disney Plus and a slew of big technical changes, Disney is rolling out a new logo in a new color for its streaming app.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Disney Launches Hulu on Disney+Disney reveals Hulu on Disney+ for all bundle users.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »