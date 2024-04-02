Vanguard, State Street and BlackRock Key Votes at Disney Shareholder Meeting

Vanguard, State Street and BlackRock are the largest investors at Disney, making them key votes to court as Wednesday's shareholder meeting nears. Those three funds control 16% of Disney shares, while other institutional holders control another 51%., largely because the top three institutional shareholders voted against his slate. Nearly a decade later, those same institutional investors — Vanguard, Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know.
Sign up for the weeklyand Norway's sovereign wealth fund, both smaller shareholders but well-known names, have confirmed to CNBC they're also backing the current management.Trian already has fighters in its corner. Former Marvel chairman Ike Perlmutter has entrusted Peltz with his 33 million Disney shares, the bulk of the activist's 1.8% stake. New York City's retirement fund, Neuberger Berman, and the California pension plan (CalPERS) said they support the activis
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »