Vanguard and Blackrock support Disney's current board and CEO

Vanguard and Blackrock, Disney's two largest shareholders, have voted for the incumbent directors and CEO Bob Iger, ahead of the shareholder meeting. State Street and Geode Capital Management remain unknown.

Trian Partners, with 1.8% of Disney shares, is the fifth largest shareholder.

Vanguard, State Street and BlackRock Key Votes at Disney Shareholder MeetingVanguard, State Street and BlackRock, the largest investors at Disney, are key votes to court as Wednesday's shareholder meeting nears. Other institutional holders also control a significant portion of Disney shares. Smaller shareholders, including Norway's sovereign wealth fund, have confirmed their support for the current management. Trian, the activist investor, has gained support from former Marvel chairman Ike Perlmutter and other institutional investors.

