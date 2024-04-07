Vanderbilt University Students Face Consequences for Protesting BDS Removal

Several Vanderbilt University students have been expelled, one has been suspended, and more than 20 have been placed on probation after last month’s rowdy demonstration protesting the administration’s removal of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions ( BDS ) initiative.

That’s according to the Vanderbilt Divest Coalition (VDC), the group which put forth an amendment to the Vanderbilt Student Government Constitution that would prevent government funds from going to certain businesses that support Israel. The proposed amendment collected more than 600 signatures and qualified for a student ballot, but was removed by the university, prompting nearly 30 students to march into the halls of Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier’s office to hold a sit-in on March 26. The university has alleged that some students physically assaulted a Community Service Officer (CSO) to gain entrance and pushed staff members. VDC has described the protest as 'peaceful

Vanderbilt University Students Expelled Suspended Probation Protest BDS Amendment Sit-In

