Vandals take tractor for destructive joyride at Bay Area pumpkin patch, causing thousands in damage

A group of vandals broke into a Bay Area pumpkin patch this week and wreaked havoc, pushing over portable toilets and taking a tractor for a destructive joyride, according to the farm manager. The hooligans caused thousands of dollars in damage during the mayhem at Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch in Morgan Hill, a popular annual attraction for local families.
“They knocked over porta potties. They broke multiple scarecrows; they are all custom made. They probably went through about a dozen pumpkins,” Daniel Estrada, operations manager for Spina Farms, Estrada said the break-in happened around midnight on Wednesday. The farm’s security guard noticed something was up after she heard giggling and the sound of a tractor running.“The gentleman driving the tractor just gunned it. He took off, went through our marigolds, crashed through the fence and took the cow train out onto Santa Teresa,” Estrada said. headtopics.com
Spina Farms shared a photo of the cell phone’s lock screen on its Facebook page, asking the public for any clues as to who it belongs to.
