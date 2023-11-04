Van Jones Worried About Enthusiasm Among Black Voters for Biden

CNN Political Commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones expressed concern about the level of enthusiasm among black voters for President Joe Biden. Jones stated that the economy is not doing well and their issues have not been taken seriously. He mentioned that some voters may dislike former President Donald Trump, but others are struggling with economic issues and have other concerns

. Jones emphasized the lack of progress on police reform, criminal justice reform, and voting rights, which were important to black voters. He questioned what black voters are supposed to do in this situation and disagreed with the assumption that they are single-issue voters

