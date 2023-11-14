Van Jones Speaks at March for Israel Rally in Washington, DC

CNN political commentator Van Jones appeared at a March for Israel rally on November 14 in Washington, DC, expressing his support for the Jewish community in light of the Israel-Hamas conflict and the rise in antisemitism. Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, leading to substantial airstrikes by Israel on Gaza. As of November 15, over 11,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

United States Headlines Read more: NEWSWEEK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MARKETWATCH: French politicians, citizens march in Paris against soaring antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas warTens of thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza .

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

LATİMES: More than 100,000 people march in Paris against soaring antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas warMore than 100,000 people have marched in Paris to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza .

Source: latimes | Read more »

NBCNEWSHEALTH: More than 100,000 people march in Paris against soaring antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas warPARIS (AP) — More than 100,000 people marched in Paris on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza .

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more »

CBSHEALTH: More than 180,000 march in France against antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas warMore than 180,000 people across France, including 100,000 in Paris, have marched peacefully to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza .

Source: CBSHealth | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: More than 180,000 across France march against antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas warMore than 180,000 people across France, including 100,000 in Paris, marched peacefully on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza .

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Enhanced Security Expected at March for Israel in Washington, D.C.A March for Israel in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday will be subject to enhanced security as tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on the U.S. capital in response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »