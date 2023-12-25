Van Halen's Gig at Magic Mountain's Showcase Theater

Van Halen played a gig at Magic Mountain’s Showcase Theater in 1977 just before recording its debut album and embarking on a world tour — joining a lineup of big name acts on their way up, at their peak or after their fame that headlined the soon-to-be-demolished Six Flags venue. The outdoor amphitheater at Six Flags Magic Mountain that hosted concerts by Johnny Cash, Tina Turner, Cheap Trick, Poison, Motley Crue, INXS, R.E.M., Weezer and more than 100 top bands.

What Cedar Fair-Six Flags $8 billion merger means for Knott's and Magic Mountain. Quiet Riot, Motley Crue and R.E.M. played Magic Mountain just as the bands were emerging and becoming rock radio regulars.





