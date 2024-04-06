Van Fire Extinguished in Adams Morgan

The fire department extinguished a van fire in Adams Morgan at the corner of Columbia Rd & Kalorama Rd. The van had political statements spray painted on the side and had not moved from that intersection for several years.

The van was fully engulfed in flames and the fire department arrived shortly after. The cause of the fire is unknown.

